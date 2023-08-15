In Ecuador, emissions and hospitalizations fell 'in lockstep' with electric stove adoption

When households switch from gas to electric stoves that draw power from a green grid, the benefits for climate and health may be larger and more immediate than expected, a new study finds.

A program in Ecuador put induction stoves in 750,000 households. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The research, published Aug. 15 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, examines the impacts of an electrification program – one of the world’s largest – that put induction stoves in 750,000 households in Ecuador. According to the authors, greenhouse gas emissions and hospitalization rates at the national level likely declined “in lockstep” with increased adoption and use of induction stoves over the first six years of the program.

“Our study expands the growing body of evidence suggesting that gas to electric transitions, when the grid is green, can achieve both climate and health benefits. Ecuador is a remarkable case study for this kind of large-scale transition,” said lead author Carlos Gould, who worked on the study as a postdoctoral scholar in the lab of Marshall Burke, an environmental economist at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.

At a time when residential electrification programs are being designed or implemented around the world due to presumed effects on pollution and health, the new research provides one of the first large-scale assessments of this type of program in action.

“Residential electrification programs that aim to either ensure that new buildings do not install gas lines or to incentivize the replacement of gas appliances with electric ones are already happening in communities such as San Francisco or are targeted in the near- to medium-term future in Boston and in New York City Housing Authority buildings,” said Gould, who is now an assistant professor at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at University of California San Diego. Countries such as the Netherlands, Australia, Nepal, and Indonesia are also seeking to phase households to electric cooking.

Related: Stanford scientists find the climate and health impacts of natural gas stoves are greater than previously thought