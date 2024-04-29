Ocean science meets art in new visiting artist program

Bay Area sculptor and installation artist Mark Baugh-Sasaki will be working with Stanford ocean scientists over the coming months as the inaugural Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability Visiting Artist.

Baugh-Sasaki, a San Francisco native and Stanford alumnus, has focused many of his sculptures and large-scale installations on the relationships between people and the natural world. During his residency he will work with Stanford researchers who are examining a 4-meter-long core of Southern Ocean sediment formed over more than 1,000 years. The team is investigating the core’s fossilized snapshot of Southern Ocean ecosystems when industrial whaling nearly eradicated blue whales – the largest animals in Earth’s history – over a 70-year span during the 20th century.

“I am grateful to be given the opportunity to return to Stanford to work with scientists and materials that provide a window into the history of the environment of the Southern Ocean, and in the larger context of our world,” Baugh-Sasaki said. “Much of my practice is rooted in research and I’m excited to collaborate with Stanford researchers to explore the intersections of personal, anthropological, geological, and ecological layers of place.”

Shifting hearts and minds

As a visiting artist at Stanford, Mark Baugh-Sasaki will work with researchers who are analyzing sediment cores from the Southern Ocean to understand the impact of Antarctic whaling during the 20th century. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Baugh-Saski’s residency is sponsored by the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability and Stanford’s Office of the Vice President for the Arts (VPA) to pilot an ongoing program for visiting artists. Recognizing that addressing sustainability challenges will require multidisciplinary efforts, VPA and school leaders are exploring how art can work with science to advance solutions.

“Creating a sustainable future requires not only new tools and techniques, but novel approaches to shifting hearts and minds to both understand the crisis we face and grapple with the resulting climate anxiety it provokes,” said Deborah Cullinan, Stanford’s vice president of the arts. “Human problems can’t be solved by science and technology alone. Artists have a crucial role in making this transformative change.”

Baugh-Sasaki has long focused on the intersection of the natural and human-made. “His practice encompasses changing systems, altered landscapes, hybridity, and cultural histories of place. The resulting work invites viewers to engage with these concepts on a visceral level,” said Ellen Oh, Stanford’s director of interdisciplinary arts. “Mark’s approach, coupled with his experience working in public art and knowledge of the Stanford community, make him particularly well suited for this residency.”