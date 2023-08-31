Ask a scientist: Hurricanes

How do hurricanes form?

Dey: Hurricanes typically form from an initial atmospheric disturbance (such as a tropical wave or a convection cluster) under a set of favorable environmental conditions, such as warm sea surface temperatures, abundant moisture in the atmosphere, and low wind shear amongst many others.

Fueled by unusually warm waters, Hurricane Idalia roared toward the Florida coast on the morning of August 29, 2023. (Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory)

How does climate change affect hurricanes?

O’Neill: We have little confidence about how climate change will impact overall hurricane and typhoon frequency, but basic physical principles suggest that storms are likely to get stronger (faster maximum winds) and wetter (more rain). Because these are among the most devastating impacts of hurricanes upon landfall, we don’t need to wait for a clear answer about the overall frequency to call for protective action in coastal communities.

What makes a hurricane’s path hard to predict?

O’Neill: The bulk of hurricane motion is due to steering by the planetary-scale high- and low-pressure systems the storms are embedded in. Sometimes hurricanes are not strongly influenced by these larger systems, which makes their tracks less predictable. That’s why, when you look at a historical map of all recorded tracks, some behavior happens over and over again, and some tracks look wacky and wiggle around in an ocean basin without precedent.

Dey: Advancements made in numerical models and observations have led to increased skill of tropical cyclone track forecasts. In fact, we are closing in on the intrinsic predictability limits of tropical cyclone tracks. It is the hurricane intensity that is difficult to predict, particularly for hurricanes that are undergoing rapid intensification. This may be due to an incomplete understanding of boundary layer and air-sea exchange physics, a lack of real-time measurements of ocean properties, and incorrect forecasts of environmental conditions.

Where are hurricanes likely to make landfall and bring damaging winds in the future?

O’Neill: Recent research shows that the tropics are expanding poleward slightly, and will continue to do so under climate change. Clusters of thunderstorms will have access to warmer waters in the subtropics than normal, which increases the ocean surface area that is capable of producing hurricanes. So more poleward locations are likely to be at increasing risk of hurricane landfall – though of course, the risk in any particular place in a given year is exceedingly small!

Dey: Scientists have observed a poleward shift of the latitude at which a hurricane reaches its maximum intensity in the western North Pacific which is a major concern for mid-latitude coastal cities. And we also know with some confidence that more intense hurricanes are becoming more frequent, and these can travel further inland causing more flooding and inundations.

It’s important to remember that hurricanes are not just coastal hazards and the risk of inland flooding may be more significant than expected. And while the Saffir-Simpson Scales or Categories that we use to assess hurricane impact provide information about wind speed, these categories do not fully capture the potential for other hazards like storm surges and heavy rainfall.

Sheshadri: Beyond the two-week horizon, if we want to predict how many hurricanes there will be in a given year or in a given climate scenario, we come back to basic questions about what sets the number of tropical cyclones.

Does climate change cause more tropical storms and hurricanes?

Burnett: Tropical storms and hurricanes are both types of tropical cyclones. Climate change is expected to increase the strength of the strongest tropical cyclones. That might mean that more tropical storms cross over the threshold where they become hurricanes. But scientists don’t know yet if warming the climate will increase or even decrease the total number of tropical cyclones.

Tropical cyclones are discrete features that originate out of this chaotic, continuously variable atmosphere. There’s some amount of randomness in that.

We only have a few decades of very complete satellite observations, where we know we’ve seen every tropical cyclone that has occurred. Those few decades are also the time scale over which climate change has been having a stronger impact on our climate. So, we don’t have a long enough observational record to see whether there’s a correlation between warming temperatures and changing numbers of tropical cyclones. There are other things that have gone on during those decades, including a reduction in aerosols, that may have influenced tropical cyclone numbers independently of climate change.

Sheshadri: We know that warmer air can hold more water, and warmer sea surface temperatures tend to favor tropical cyclone formation. I have encountered only one physics-based, large-scale constraint on the number of tropical cyclones occurring each year that I find plausible. That’s the latitude of the Intercontinental Convergence Zone, or ITCZ. As you move the ITCZ poleward, we seem to see an increase in the number of tropical cyclones.

Want to learn more? Send your questions to on-our-planet@stanford.edu.