The Endangered Species Act grows up

On Dec. 28, 1973, Republican President Richard Nixon signed into law a suite of environmental regulations the like of which had never been seen before. Fifty years later, the Endangered Species Act remains a powerful force for protecting and conserving threatened species, but is it time for an update?

While the act has been fundamental in protecting species as they existed in the past, it must be adapted to better preserve ecosystems for the future, Stanford biologist Stephen Palumbi and environmental law expert Michael Wara write in a recently published perspective for the journal Science.

Palumbi, the Jane and Marshall Steel Jr. Professor of Marine Sciences at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, and Wara, director of the Stanford Climate and Energy Research Program, looked specifically at protections for corals, arguing that the act should be expanded to embrace new strategies, such as restoring reefs with naturally occurring corals that exhibit resistance to heat damage (read more about Palumbi’s work to ensure a future for coral reefs).

“The Endangered Species Act tries to keep pace but now faces a whole raft of tools it wasn’t designed for, like genetic engineering and interspecies hybridization,” said Palumbi, who is also an affiliate of the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment. “The pressure for these advances comes from the fact that the cost of doing nothing has exploded with climate change.”

"Coral reefs are an important example of how we have to get involved, whether we like it or not, if we are to steward marine ecosystems into the latter half of the 21st century,” said Wara, a senior research scholar at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment; a research fellow at the Program in Energy and Sustainable Development in Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, and a research fellow at the Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance. “The challenge is that the law we rely on - the Endangered Species Act - was written at a different time with a very different set of assumptions and values than these."

Stanford-led research has contributed important insight to our understanding of endangered species and ways to protect them, including developing approaches that could help detect changes in the distribution of endangered species, revealing the extinction rate is likely much higher than previously thought, and challenging a widely accepted theory that protecting threatened species is synonymous with protecting ecosystems.

This collection features recent research and insights from Stanford experts on issues related to endangered species and the Endangered Species Act.