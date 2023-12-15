Fungi and future forest health

Standing in an aspen grove, surrounded by slender white trunks and a canopy of leaves that rustle in the slightest breeze, it’s easy to think only of the trees.

Understanding how Populus trees interact with fungal communities and how those relationships are likely to change in the future could inform forest conservation and restoration across North America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hidden in the roots, soil, and fluttering leaves, however, are complex networks of fungi. Some fungi in these networks can help aspens and closely related trees in the genus Populus absorb water and nutrients from soil, while others may cause disease in the plants’ leaves.

Recent research from Stanford University suggests climate change will disrupt the balance between helpful and harmful fungi in Populus groves, as rising temperatures and shifting precipitation patterns lead to fewer kinds of beneficial soil and root fungi in drier regions and encourage growth of potentially pathogenic leaf fungi in wetter areas.

“There are a lot of questions to answer if we want to understand how these microbial communities are going to influence the future of really important ecosystems,” said senior study author Kabir Peay, an associate professor of Earth system science in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability and of biology in the School of Humanities and Sciences.

The new study catalogs the diversity of fungi associated with five Populus species at 94 groves in 21 states, building on more than a decade of work by the Peay Lab at Stanford to map fungal diversity and understand its relationship to the future of forests. The study, published Nov. 16 in Nature Microbiology, also predicts how different groups of fungi associated with Populus trees will respond to climate change – expanding on past research from the group focused on symbiotic microbes in pine forests.

Related: Fungal diversity and its relationship to the future of forests

In extremely dry places like the deserts of the U.S. southwest, the authors found the trees tended to have a unique species of mycorrhizal fungus, which connects to a plant’s roots and helps it obtain water and nutrients. As they simulated more extreme temperatures and droughts predicted under climate change in these areas, the abundance of mycorrhizal fungi increased, suggesting that the trees may get extra help from fungi to quench their thirst when water is scarce. But the array of mycorrhizal fungus species in these parched environments was far less diverse than in more moderate climates, and is predicted to drop even further if temperatures rise.

The results suggest that as global warming brings increasingly hot and dry weather to the southwest, vulnerable Populus trees may be left with fewer fungal symbionts to choose from. Fungi tend to prefer more humid environments, so it’s likely that many species won’t be able to handle the lack of moisture.

“Diversity is really important for stability and overall productivity of these systems, so it’s quite concerning that we might see fungal diversity decline,” said co-lead study author Michael Van Nuland, a former postdoctoral scholar at Stanford who is now lead data scientist with the Society for the Protection of Underground Networks (SPUN).