Global carbon emissions from fossil fuels reached record high in 2023

Global carbon emissions from fossil fuels have risen again in 2023 – reaching record levels, according to research published Dec. 5 by the Global Carbon Project, an international consortium of scientists from more than 90 institutions.

The researchers estimate that the world’s emissions of carbon dioxide will exceed 40 billion tons in 2023, including nearly 37 billion tons from fossil fuels. Overall emissions are up 1.1% compared to 2022 levels and 1.5% compared to pre-pandemic levels, continuing a 10-year plateau.

Image credit: Friedlingstein et al. 2023 Global Carbon Budget 2023. Earth System Science Data

The United States, the planet’s second largest emitter after China, saw emissions decline 3% in 2023 compared to 2022, primarily due to a long-term decline in coal use driven by both economic and environmental factors, said Earth system scientist Rob Jackson of Stanford University, who has chaired the Global Carbon Project for nearly a decade.

“Cleaning up our energy system saves lives today, not just at some future point. Thousands of people are still alive because we have substantially cut coal use,” said Jackson, the Miche lle and Kevin Douglas Provostial Professor in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.