History’s best-monitored caldera-forming eruption provides insights into how earthquakes begin

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is one of the most active in the world. Its eruption in 2018 was its largest in 200 years and among the costliest volcanic disasters in U.S. history. Devastating as it was to the Hawaiian landscape, Kilauea’s eruption proved a boon to science. Researchers were there to collect unprecedented seismic and other data and say we might use it to understand the stresses that lead to major earthquakes.

“Kilauea is a model earthquake system,” said Paul Segall, the Cecil H. and Ida M. Green Professor in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability and lead author of the new study in Nature Geoscience that harnesses this new data to better understand large earthquakes along tectonic fault lines, like the San Andreas and others. “Kilauea gives us a unique chance to study many earthquakes over a short period of time, which is not available with tectonic earthquakes with recurrence intervals of hundreds to thousands of years.”

Each day or so in May through July of 2018, Kilauea’s caldera – a circular block of solid rock 5 miles round and half-a-mile thick weighing millions of tons – would collapse into a pool of molten rock below, sending off shockwaves.

Over many decades scientists had developed extensive seismic and ground deformation monitoring networks on Kilauea. Leading up to the event and then as the eruption was starting, researchers supplemented these networks with sensors on and around the collapsing volcano summit, providing a never-before-available scale of observations. They used real-time Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers, ground-based tilt meters, cameras, drones, and other sensors to trace the stage-by-stage collapse of the summit into the reservoir of molten magma below.

For the first time, they could estimate stresses acting on the volcanic system during caldera collapse and identify how these stresses caused a series of smaller shocks, which accelerated into larger, more frequent shocks, eventually culminating in major collapse earthquakes.

The team focused on the last 29 of 62 approximately day-long cycles of summit collapses Kilauea experienced in the summer of 2018. Each collapse proceeded through a series of numerous small shocks but always ended in earthquakes exceeding magnitude 5 on the Richter scale – quite considerable in seismic terms.

Each collapse cycle would begin as magma drained rapidly from below Kilauea’s summit to feed eruptions miles away. The magma chamber roof – that massive block of solid rock – would sag down into the molten reservoir, stressing the ring fault surrounding the caldera. Then, very quickly, it would fall – meters at a time – into the reservoir, pressurizing the underlying magma Then the cycle would begin anew.

“We had GNSS instruments on the block of rock that was going down, and also on the outside of the ring fault. As the block dropped, so did those instruments and we could measure the changes,” said co-author Kyle Anderson, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey who was part of the team working onsite at Kilauea during the 2018 eruption.

“The subsidence repressurized the magma chamber and pushed the rest of the summit up and out,” Anderson noted of one of the surprises in the study. “People think of a caldera collapse as everything going down. And that’s true for the block itself. But not for the surrounding rock during these events.”