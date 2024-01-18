How to design policies that support both aquaculture and small-scale fisheries

Marine aquaculture has expanded dramatically over the last two decades to meet growing demand for aquatic foods, but this growth can sometimes come at a cost. New Stanford-led research explores how investments in the aquaculture industry can affect small-scale marine fisheries, and how policy changes can support livelihoods, equity, and sustainability.

Co-lead author Elizabeth Mansfield, who worked on the research as a student in the Micheli Lab at Stanford, is now a postdoctoral scholar at the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory. (Image courtesy of Elizabeth Mansfield)

“Many governments are promoting and investing in the development of aquaculture because of its huge potential in supporting food security and livelihood goals,” said Elizabeth Mansfield, PhD ‘22, who led the research with her PhD advisor, Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability professor Fiorenza Micheli. However, she continued, without careful consideration, such development could hinder critical small-scale fisheries.

The research team analyzed 46 diverse case studies from thirty countries to identify interactions that generate positive environmental, social, or economic outcomes, as well as those resulting in tradeoffs and negative impacts for small-scale fisheries.

“One positive example was seaweed farming in Alaska,” said co-author Mary Ruckelshaus, executive director of the Stanford-based Natural Capital Project. “Fishers were included in aquaculture development and were able to engage in seaweed farming during the off season of salmon fishing. A collaborative approach between aquaculture and small-scale fisheries allowed for positive outcomes for both sectors.”

The study investigated how access to resources, market and supply chain interactions, and risks from factors like disease and climate change could influence the outcomes of how aquaculture and small-scale fisheries interact. Additionally, it reveals strategies for decision-makers aiming to invest in both aquaculture development and sustainable and equitable small-scale fisheries.

Key Takeaways