Confronting the ‘two-headed monster’ of environmental injustice

Delving into duality

Marginalized communities are often the first to experience the harmful impacts of global environmental change and the last to have access to beneficial services that nature provides. In this way, environmental injustice is like a “two-headed monster,” said Dirzo, who is also a professor of Earth system science, and of biology in the School of Humanities and Sciences. Speakers illuminated the multiple ways in which this duality rears its ugly heads, and in doing so challenged some common models of evaluating environmental impact.

Dena Montague, an environmental justice lecturer in the Earth Systems Program. (Image credit: Madison Pobis)

Dena Montague, an environmental justice lecturer in the Earth Systems Program, described how Africa is one of the continents least responsible for carbon emissions and yet most vulnerable to climate change impacts. In addition to this disproportionate harm from historical emissions, Africa is also largely excluded from the benefits provided by its natural resources. The rare earth materials essential to achieving a clean energy transition are already being harvested and exported to non-African countries.

Participants in the conference also explored how binary models can limit our ability to see how social and ecological issues are connected. Cities are vibrant cultural and population centers, often synonymous with the “concrete jungle” and human-engineered structures. Yet, urban centers also often contain habitats for native species; gardens provide a point of autonomy and food sovereignty for families; and parks foster creativity, inspiration, and rest. Chris Schell, an assistant professor at the University of California, Berkeley, argued that the duality of environmental justice can also work positively. Urban biodiversity can act like a “shield” that provides essential services for human well-being, and in return, equitable, affordable urban housing that incorporates nature can bolster ecosystem health.