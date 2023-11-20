COP28: Stanford experts on ‘loss and damage’ and other topics to watch at the U.N. climate summit

Noah Diffenbaugh: The Paris goals are ambitious and countries have made a lot of progress towards those goals, including very tangible action like the Inflation Reduction Act here in the U.S. However, even if the U.S. achieves rapid decarbonization like the Biden administration and many states, corporations, and other institutions have set as a goal, the U.S. is still certain to experience further climate change, including further intensification of extreme events like heatwaves and heavy rainfall. This means that adaptation is a critical component of successfully managing the risks of climate change now and in the coming decades, both in the U.S. and around the world.

Alicia Seiger: I will be watching for how things shake out with respect to carbon market rules and reparations. Voluntary carbon markets are failing to launch, yet again, and compliance markets remain an insufficient mechanism for appropriately managing climate risk.

One of the biggest wins from last year’s COP was an agreement to create a “loss and damage” fund to compensate countries who contributed the least to climate change and are suffering the most from climate damages. This year, I’ll be watching how negotiators reconcile the tensions between developing countries, who want concrete commitments, and rich countries, who want contributions to the fund to be voluntary.

Preliminary negotiations targeted the fund size at $500M and focused on the World Bank as the administrator. Developing countries want to see more funds and have considerable skepticism about the bank given its history of saddling poor countries with debt. Attending to the injustice of climate damages is one of the most important functions of COPs and, at least to date, one multilateralism has yet to get right.

Jayson Toweh: At last year’s COP, they started presenting a framework for loss and damage – so, for folks in countries that have experienced the brunt of climate impacts to get resources and funds to move forward. But there has not been any actual pen to paper saying how much any given country is paying. I’m interested in seeing that develop more.